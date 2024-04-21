Sircilla: Nominated posts for those who get majority in booths says Ponnam Prabhakar

Sircilla : Awide-level meeting of Vemulawada Assembly Constituency Congress leaders and workers was held here on Saturday under the chairmanship of Sircilla DCC President, Government Whip Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas.

Addressing the gathering Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said there are 283 booths in this Vemulawada constituency. Adi Srinivas won as MLA with a majority of 15,000 and majority should come in total 283 booths in this election. Everyone should work hard together.

Nominated position for those who get majority in the booths, workers and leaders will get positions according to their performance. The schemes and developments implemented by the Congress party till 2014 should be explained.



Congress government started the Indiramma houses scheme and will waive the crop loan before August 15. The incompetent Vinod Kumar moved the textile park to Warangal which was supposed to come to Sircilla. As he is from Warangal, he moved Textile Park to Warangal and he should go there. Vinod Kumar has no right to ask for vote, Prabhakar said.



BJP and BRS playing drama on Kavitha’s arrest and trying to elect BJP candidates, if BJP comes again to power it will replace Ambedkar’s constitution with a dictatorship. Modi’s graph falls in North India, he said.

Jogulamba temple received funds through Prasad scheme and why funds were not raised for Vemulawada Rajanna and Kondagattu, Bandi Sanjay should explain, he demanded.

Choppadandi MLA Medipalli Satyam, Huzurabad Congress in-charge Oditala Pranav, former MLAs Koduri Satyanarayana, Arepalli Mohan, and Velichala Rajender, district Congress leaders a large number of activists participated.

