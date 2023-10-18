Live
Just In
Sircilla: Red Cross conducts medical camp for elders
Indian Red Cross Society Rajanna Sircilla district branch, in collaboration with Indian Red Cross Society Karimnagar, conducted a health camp for senior citizens at Mallapur village Boinpally mandal on Tuesday
Sircilla: Indian Red Cross Society Rajanna Sircilla district branch, in collaboration with Indian Red Cross Society Karimnagar, conducted a health camp for senior citizens at Mallapur village Boinpally mandal on Tuesday. The camp was conducted by Gudla Ravi, Chairman of Indian Red Cross Society, Sirisilla District and Ootukuri Radhakrishna Reddy, Secretary of Indian Red Cross Society, Karimnagar branch while Dr Satish Reddy’s team conducted health examinations. Local sarpanch Yellandula Shankar, Durga Reddy, Single Window Chairman, IRCS member Irukulla Bhaskar, Madhavareddy Kondagattu, Director Aila Manohar, single window director Aila Sivaram ward member started the medical camp. Upto 125 elders took part in the camp and were given medicines.
Speaking on the occasion, Ravi and Radhakrishna Reddy informed that health camps are being organised by Indian Red Cross Society all over the State and health services are being provided to the elderly at their homes in our district.