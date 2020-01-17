Sircilla: The vote is not just a right, but responsibility

Sircilla: Vote is just not a right, it is a responsibility and must use it as a weapon to protect the democracy of the country, appealed Sircilla Municipal Commissioner Sammaiah.



He participated in an awareness programme of the importance of right to vote organised by Telangana Cultural Artistes Association in Ragugu village under Sircilla municipality on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Commissioner Sammaiah said that everyone must utilise their voting right, which is their responsibility. Especially, the youth along with utilising their voting right must motivate their family members also to vote. For creating a better society and better town, people must elect better candidate by casting their vote to build a corruption-free society. They should elect such a leader, who can protect the democracy and can give good governance serving the people, he added.

District Public Relation Officer Mamindla Dasharatham said that the people, who has the right to vote must not forget to utilise it in the municipal elections which will be held on January 22. The people should not sell their voting right either for money or for liquor and must elect a right and suitable candidate, he appealed.

Artistes of Telangana Cultural association along with officials provided awareness on voting right among the people in Ragudu, Chandrapet, Mustipelli, Chinna Bonalu and Peddur villages.