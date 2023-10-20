Live
Siricilla: Police dept conducts Bathukamma celebrations
Siricilla: Bathukamma celebrations were held in a grand manner reflecting the cultural traditions of Telangana at Bathukamma Ghat in the town on Thursday.
Rajanna Siricilla district SP Akhil Mahajen along with his wife participated in the Bathukamma celebrations organised by the Police department. Women police officers and family members of police officers participated in the programme.
Women employees of all levels, including police women officers, and family members participated with great enthusiasm in these Bathukamma celebrations.
