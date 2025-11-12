Sirisha Selected for State-Level Athletics Competitions

Nagar kurnool: P. Sirisha, a 10th-class student of the Zilla Parishad High School in Nandi Vaddeman village, Bizinapally mandal, has been selected for the state-level athletics competitions.

She secured first place in the 800 meters running event at the district-level SGF (School Games Federation) Athletics Meet held in Mahbubnagar, organized by the Education Department.

School Headmaster G. Muralimohana Chary said that Physical Director Lakshmipathi provided excellent training to the students, enabling Sirisha to qualify for the state-level competitions.

Teachers and students congratulated Sirisha on her outstanding achievement.