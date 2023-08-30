Sister ties rakhi to brother’s body in Telangana

Hyderabad: A woman in Telangana on Wednesday tied rakhi to her brother’s body after he died of a sudden cardiac arrest.

The heart-wrenching incident took place in Peddapalli district where tragedy struck the family on the day of Raksha Bandhan.

Chowdary Kanakaiah of Dulikatta village died of cardiac arrest early on Wednesday. The sudden death of Kanakaiah, a registered medical practitioner (RMP), turned the festivities at home into gloom.

His sister Gouramma, who had come to tie rakhi to his brother from another village, was shocked to know that he is no more. Wailing over the dead body, the woman asked him to wake up and let her tie the rakhi. She then tied rakhi on Kanakaiah's wrist. The incident brought tears to the eyes of the villagers who had gathered there.