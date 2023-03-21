SIT slaps notice on Revanth over paper leak allegations

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is investigating the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak case on Monday issued a notice to Congress party State chief A Revanth Reddy with regard to his alleged statements made in connection to paper leakage issue.

The SIT asked Reddy to share information and proof of the leak of papers. The SIT officials summoned the Congress leader to appear before it on March 23. He was asked to provide evidence on the allegations he was making. It is learnt that similar notices were issued to other politicians as well.

Reddy had earlier alleged that IT minister K T Rama Rao's personal assistant Tirupati was also involved in paper leak and that hundreds of candidates in his village got more than hundred marks in Group-1 preliminary exam, which was conducted by the TSPSC in October last year.

Responding to the notice issued by the SIT, Reddy claimed that he had not received any notice so far and stated that he was not afraid of SIT notices.

He also said he would not share information with SIT and that he would present evidence only if a probe committee headed by a sitting judge of the High Court was formed.

The SIT officials reached Reddy's house to hand over notices to him, but his office staff refused to accept them. Following this the police pasted the notice on the wall of the house and left.