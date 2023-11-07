Live
- Sabitha supporters brave torrential rain
- Yadadri Temple announces special arrangements for Karthika Masam
- Wanaparthy: SNR makes hot puris during campaign
- Promises, accusations mark Bhupal Reddy’s campaign
- BJP will clinch victory in Rajendranagar, calls for success of Modi meeting
- 'Bigg Boss 17': Couple Neil, Aishwarya Sharma get into an ugly fight
- Ajmira Prahlad as Mulugu BJP candidate
- Ex-'Bigg Boss 17' contestant Soniya Bansal: When housemates were told to decide, I knew I would be out
- Eatala recommends B Krishna for Wanaparthy
- BRS govt always works for distressed: Vinay
Just In
Sitakka's nomination as Mulugu MLA candidate tomorrow
Highlights
Mulugu MLA Seethakka is going to file nomination as Congress MLA candidate of Congress party constituency tomorrow (Wednesday). On this occasion,...
Mulugu MLA Seethakka is going to file nomination as Congress MLA candidate of Congress party constituency tomorrow (Wednesday). On this occasion, Sitakka's office staff requested that the main leaders of the Congress party, workers and Congress fans in the district should attend the event at 10 am in the town center and make it a success.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS