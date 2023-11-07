  • Menu
Sitakka's nomination as Mulugu MLA candidate tomorrow

Sitakkas nomination as Mulugu MLA candidate tomorrow
Mulugu MLA Seethakka is going to file nomination as Congress MLA candidate of Congress party constituency tomorrow (Wednesday). On this occasion, Sitakka's office staff requested that the main leaders of the Congress party, workers and Congress fans in the district should attend the event at 10 am in the town center and make it a success.

