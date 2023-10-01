Six guarantees of Congress is like a lamp that will never work: KTR

Hyderabad: Minister of IT and Municipal Administration KTR on Sunday charged that the Congress with a history of 150 years is like an old fox, the party is equal to a sponge, the warranty of decades of Congress has expired and the promise of six guarantee schemes given to the people by such a party is a lamp that will not lit. After participating in several development programmes in Satthupalli he criticized the Congress for promising to tie the moon in the sky at Satthupalli when the elections are coming. Congress leaders, who were in power for 60 years, did nothing then. He said that now six guarantee schemes have been received. He criticized that if they vote for Congress, the chief minister will change every year, they will give three hours of agricultural electricity, and they will do scandals from sky to underground coal.

He said that the Congress leaders will get money from Karnataka, and they should take that money distributed in the elections and vote for BRS, which is a nickname for development. He said that CM KCR had designed the Sitarama project to grow vegetation with Godavari water in the joint Khammam district and 90 per cent of the work has already been completed. After completing the remaining works, irrigate seven and a half lakh acres in the district.

KTR announced that Chief Minister KCR has ordered to implement 100% Dalit Bandhu as per MLA Sandra Venkataveeraiah's request to do justice to thousands of Dalit families in Satthupalli constituency.

Under the leadership of MLA Sandra Venkataweeraiah, development work worth Rs.1000 crore has been undertaken in the constituency. Minister KTR asked him to win again with a huge majority.

KTR complained that the party members were criticizing KCR as some of them had held positions in the party till yesterday and did not get tickets. He want to know how KCR, who was a god till yesterday, became a devil today. Those who talk about the Sitarama project were in power in the previous governments as well and questioned why this project was not taken up.

He called upon the people of Khammam district to show vibrancy and move ahead in the upcoming elections. Transport Minister Puvwada Ajay Kumar, MPs Nama Nageswara Rao, Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, MLA Mechcha Nageswara Rao, MLC Tatha Madhu, JDP Chairman Lingala Kamal Raju, DCCB Chairman Kurakula Nagabhushanam, DCMS Chairman Rayala Venkataseshagiri Rao, Municipal Chairperson Koosampudi Mahesh, Library Corporation Chairman Kothuru Umamaheswara Rao, ATMA Chairman Vanama Vasu, MPP Dodda Haimavathi Shankara Rao, ZPTC members Koosampudi. Rama Rao, Presidents of BRS Party Town and Mandal Committees SK. Rafi, Yaganti Srinivasa Rao and others participated.