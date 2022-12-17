Six of a family dead after fire broke out in a house in Mancherial district

A tragic incident took place in Mancherial district when a fire broke out in a house in the middle of the night that led the entire family burnt alive. The fatal fire incident took place on Friday midnight in Gudipalli Venkatapur of Mandamarri mandal in the district. They were turned into flesh in their sleep as the fire broke out on a massive scale. Six members of the family died in this accident including two children.

On receiving the information, the police and fire department rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Police are investigating the cause of the accident whether it was due to an electrical short circuit or any other reason. An investigation was carried out in this sense.

The deceased have been identified as Shivaiah, his wife Padma, children Preeti(4) and Hima Bindu (2) as Kantaiah. He said that after identifying the dead bodies, they will be taken to the hospital for post-mortem.