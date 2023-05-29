Skill development Workshop concludes at MANUU

Hyderabad: “Urdu is not our weakness, but it is our strength” said Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) while delivering presidential address in the valedictory of a week long Skill Development Workshop on Translation (Indian Languages) on May 27, 2023.

The Workshop, organized by the Department of English of MANUU in collaboration with the National Translation Mission, the Central Institute of Indian Languages, Mysuru was inaugurated on May 22.

The English translation of Russian book titled “Astronomy Olympiads” by V G Surdin was also released by Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor, MANUU in the valedictory of Skill Development Workshop