Sluggish pace persists at Stamps & Registration Office

Nizamabad: Controversies at the Nizamabad Stamps and Registration Office are far from being resolved. Despite corrective measures by the authorities, the number of registrations has not increased. On Thursday, out of 45 documents that came to the Nizamabad Sub-Registrar’s office, only seven were completed.

Even though the District Registrar instructed, the current Sub-Registrar is refusing to register documents, citing minor errors in the files and setting them aside. Additionally, many people have not received their completed documents from the Nizamabad Urban office, with the excuse of pending scanning.

Meanwhile, former BJP district president Baswa Lakshminarayana argued with the Sub-Registrar about the current situation on the day. Despite the argument, his document was issued a pending document number and set aside.

Registrations at the Nizamabad office are progressing slowly. For the past few days, there has been an ongoing dispute between document writers and the Sub-Registrar. This year, two Sub-Registrars were assigned to the Nizamabad Urban office following the transfers of SRs. Since then, registrations have been sluggish.

Document writers allege that the SRs are deliberately not performing registrations. They even complained to government advisor Shabbir Ali. Document writers, along with real estate agents, held many protests on the matter, as well. Accordingly, to resolve the issue, the SR from the Nizamabad Rural office was transferred to the Nizamabad Urban office, but the situation did not improve.

Out of the 10 SR offices in the district, Nizamabad has the highest number of registrations, with over 70 registrations, generating revenue for the government. However, document writers allege that the Sub-Registrars are prioritising direct applicants, raising suspicions about their motives.

When asked, District Registrar Prasoon stated that registrations are being done only if the documents are error-free and proper. The chaos is attributed to the Sub-Registrar’s refusal to allow middlemen in the office.