Small newspapers to get ads soon: Telangana government

Hyderabad: The TRS government has decided to offer advertisements to small papers in the State. The small papers will soon get advertisements as planned. As per instructions by IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, the Information department has taken a decision to give advertisements to small newspapers. This was informed by Press Academy chairman Allam Narayana, MLA Kranthi Kiran and Information Commissioner Arvind Kumar.

They held a meeting here and expressed displeasure at the deaths of scribes caused by Covid. They stated that the small newspapers will get advertisements. They also promised to resolve issues of journalists and issue health cards and accreditation cards in February. They said that officials were asked to take steps to ensure that journalists avail cashless health services.



Stating that the government is friendly with journalists, they said during corona pandemic period scribes who took ill got some financial help. "Our government is for welfare of journalists and will resolve related issues", they said.