Smart city works reviewed: Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil

Warangal: The works grounded under the Smart City Mission need to be speeded up, the Warangal Urban District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil said. In a review meeting with the officials here on Thursday, the Collector told them to chalk out an action plan to complete the works under progress within six months.

After eliciting information about the works that are yet to be grounded, he directed the officials to complete formalities such as tender agreements and work orders.

Referring to the development of parks, the Collector told the officials to install open gyms, besides ensuring playing zones for children. He also told them to ensure compound walls to all the parks. He emphasised the need for taking up Shayampet-Hanamkonda road works.

Jeevan Patil informed the officials to identify the spots for the construction of arches in the city. The officials were told to contact the Transco wing if they face any hurdles in construction works due to power supply lines. He directed the officials to focus on constructing side drains.

The Collector said that he would inspect the works at regular intervals. Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Additional Commissioner Ch Nageshwar, Smart City SE Bhaskar Reddy, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) Project Officer E Ajith Reddy, engineering officials Narasimhulu, Sunitha and Vidyasagar were among others present.