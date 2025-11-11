Smooth Procurement Arrangements in Place for Farmers Across Jogulamba Gadwal District: Collector B.M. Santhosh

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santhosh announced that out of a total of 81 paddy procurement centers sanctioned for the district, 76 have already been opened, and necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that farmers face no difficulties during the procurement process.

On Monday, a video conference was held from the Hyderabad Secretariat, chaired by Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and senior officials from various departments. The meeting reviewed the status of paddy, cotton, maize, and soybean procurement centers, as well as crop losses caused by unseasonal rains across the state. All district collectors and related department officials participated in the review.

During the meeting, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that out of 8,452 paddy procurement centers planned statewide, 6,838 have already been opened, with the remaining centers to become operational soon. He instructed district authorities to address issues experienced in the previous season and ensure that farmers face no inconvenience this year. He emphasized the need for adequate godown storage and precautionary measures to protect grain stocks, given the forecast of cyclonic rains around November 20.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao directed officials to ensure that paddy cleaners, gunny bags, and other essential materials are available in sufficient quantities at all procurement centers. He instructed that under the Online Procurement Management System (OPMS), payments to farmers should be credited within 48 hours of selling their produce. He noted that the government is taking appropriate steps to assist farmers affected by crop losses due to untimely rains.

The minister also mentioned that cotton farmers have been facing problems with moisture percentage norms and slot booking rules, and that the state government is bringing this issue to the attention of the Central Government. He instructed officials of the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) and related departments to work in coordination to ensure smooth and transparent cotton procurement.

District Collector B.M. Santhosh stated that cotton procurement is being carried out according to government guidelines and slot booking procedures. He noted that while earlier the procurement policy allowed for 12 quintals per acre per day, it has now been reduced to 7 quintals, which has caused concern among farmers. He added that two cotton procurement centers are currently functioning in the district, with one more center to be opened soon.

The Collector further informed that maize procurement centers have been established at Manavapadu (Kalakuntla) and Kyathur, with additional centers planned in Alampur, Aiza, and Kalugotla shortly.

Officials who attended the meeting included Additional Collectors Lakshminarayana and Narsing Rao, Civil Supplies Officer Swami Kumar, Manager Vimala, District Agriculture Officer (In-charge) Jaggu Naik, Marketing Officer Pushpamma, Horticulture Officer Akbar, Cooperative Officer Srinivas, District Transport Officer Venkateswara Rao, and DRDA APD Srinivasulu, among others.