Snake Rescue Volunteers Honoured by Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society

Nagar Kurnool: Snake rescue volunteers Suman Das from Achampet mandal and Vamsi from Nagar Kurnool, who have been actively involved in snake rescue operations within the Amrabad Tiger Reserve region, were honoured by the Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society with shoes and T-shirts as a mark of encouragement.

Recently, during a snake rescue operation in Achampet mandal, Suman Das was bitten by a venomous snake (Russell’s viper). He narrowly escaped a life-threatening situation and, after recovering, resumed his rescue duties. His dedication towards wildlife conservation and concern for snakes despite the risks involved has been widely appreciated.

Recognising their commitment to environmental protection and wildlife conservation, the Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society provided safety gear and apparel to Suman Das and Vamsi to motivate them to continue their valuable rescue services.