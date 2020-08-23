Snooker parlour raided, 12 held in Hyderabad

The Central zone task force on Saturday night raided a snooker parlour in Hyderabad and took 12 people into custody for playing the game by violating COVID-19 norms.

K Venkatesh (54), supervisor of the parlour was among the arrested persons. The police said that the games are being organised by violating the guidelines announced by the government in the view of coronavirus pandemic.

The task force seized the parlour located at Prenderghast road in Secunderabad and handed over the arrested to Ramgopalpet police station for further investigation.

On July 22, the West zone task force police raided a snooker parlour at Tappachabutra and apprehended 13 persons for playing the game by violating the guidelines.

No permission has been given by the government to open the snooker parlours and play the games.