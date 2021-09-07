Son drowns, father go missing in canal in Jagtial

In a tragic incident, a man went missing in a canal while his son drowned here at Gollapalli mandal of Jagtial district on Tuesday.



The incident took place when the father and son were crossing the stream of Mallanapeta. They were the natives of Nandipalli. The police said that the two were washed away by the floods caused due to the extreme rainfall.



The officials were alerted who launched a search operation. While the body of the boy identified as Vishnu retrieved, efforts are on to trace out Vishnu's father. A case has been registered.

It is known that several districts in Telangana has received heavy rainfall which disconnected the routes to many areas by inundating roads. Roads between Jagtial-Dharmaram, Jagtial-Dharmapuram, Jagtial-Pegadapalli, Raikal-Korutla, Vemulwada-Korutla were damaged and the people were asked to avoid the routes.