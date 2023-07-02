Sonia Gandhi gave KCR chance to become CM

Mahabubabad: Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Porika Balaram Naik has come down heavily on IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao over the latter’s criticism of Congress. Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Balaram Naik advised KTR to be level-headed when criticising the Congress which gave separate Telangana.

“KTR needs to understand that his father K Chandrasekhar Rao got a chance to become the chief minister due to Sonia Gandhi who gave Telangana, sacrificing the party’s future in Andhra Pradesh. Hence, the BRS has no right to criticise the Congress,” Balaram Naik said, referring to KTR’s criticism against the Congress during a public meeting on Friday.

He alleged that the ruling BRS party is in the forefront of purchasing the MLAs of other parties; but retracts when it comes to the purchase of paddy from the farmers. “KCR compromised to give away seven mandals of Khammam district including the low-cost Lower Sileru Hydro Power Project to Andhra Pradesh,” Balaram Naik said.

He also criticised Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha for her criticism against the Congress. “Kavitha, her father D S Redya Naik, myself and others have to thank the Congress for including the Lambadas in the scheduled tribes (STs). We became lawmakers only because of the Congress,” Balaram Naik said.