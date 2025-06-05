Sops for govt staff on Cabinet agenda

Hyderabad: The state Cabinet, scheduled to meet on Thursday, is expected to take some crucial decisions, including sops for the government employees, recruitment for pending vacancies in government jobs and women empowerment. It will also deliberate on the schedule for the launch of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme aimed at transforming unemployed youth into entrepreneurs.

The meeting will also discuss extensively the progress of the implementation of the flagship welfare schemes launched by the ministers recently. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already sought a report on the implementation of the important schemes from the ministers.

The progress of the works under Indiramma Indlu (housing) scheme, fine rice distribution at ration shops, implementation of the Bhu Bharati Act, distribution of solar pump sets to tribal farmers and the status of the verification of the applications received from the youth to provide financial assistance under Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme will be reviewed in the Cabinet meeting. The Chief Minister is of the view that it is the responsibility of the ministers concerned to successfully implement the flagship schemes and reports submitted by them will be helpful in speeding up the implementation process.

Official sources said the Cabinet will also take an important decision on the implementation of the recommendations made by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) on the Medigadda and other barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. It will also focus on the constitution of other official committees with irrigation experts to implement the recommendations made by the dam safety authority.

The development of the proposed Future City, Regional Ring Road (RRR) and new system for permits to construct buildings in the

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits were also included in the agenda of the Cabinet meeting. Sources said the Chief Minister would present a report on the financial challenges and seek the suggestions of his Cabinet colleagues to tide over the crisis.

He would also ask the ministers to strive hard to achieve the revenue targets in their respective departments.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee on resource mobilization already prepared a report on how to increase revenues by introducing a slew of reforms without putting an extra tax burden on the people in the current financial year.