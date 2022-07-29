SOT nabs 4-wheeler automobile theft gang, recovers 15 cars

Rangareddy: Sleuths of Special Operation Team (SOT) of Shamshabad Zone along with Rajendranagar Police on Friday apprehended three persons who were identified as Mohammed Azhar Javeed, Mohammed Zaheer and Mohammed Aman Khan while Gulam Nabi is absconding. The Police seized a total of 15 stolen 4-wheeler vehicles, all worth about Rs. 2,30,00,000/-.

According to the sources, Mohammed Azhar Javeed was born and brought up in Hyderabad. He was dropped out of his studies in Intermediate and was searching for a private job, but could not get any job. In the year 2016, on the advice of his own sister, who was staying in Qatar, he went to Qatar and worked as labour in super markets and restaurants by staying in his sister's house in Qatar. In the year 2020, he returned to India. After arriving in India, he searched for many jobs and eventually he observed one Post (Car for Sale) at OLX. Immediately he made a phone call and asked for details. The person, Gulam Nabi who posted the Ad in OLX responded with full details by an offer of selling cars at lesser price and in turn he can sell it in Hyderabad for good profit.

The accused accepted the offer and went to Delhi and met Gulam Nabi, who sold one Innova for Rs.4,00,000/- by giving documents of the vehicle. Azhar brought the vehicle to Hyderabad and transferred the vehicle number and sold it for Rs.6,70,000/-. In this transaction Azhar got the profit of around Rs.2,70,000. Further Azhar contacted Ghulam for more cars. Ghulam had given two more cars in the same process with clear documents. After a few days the accused offered one Toyota Fortuner to Azhar by quoting a lesser price. Azhar smelt suspicion on Ghulam, as the fortuner vehicle is very costly and was selling for a lesser price. But Ghulam convinced him and offered him to pay only Rs.2,00,000/- for vehicle delivery and remaining amount after getting NOC and other documents from RTO.

Subsequently Azhar accepted the offer and brought the vehicle to Hyderabad by paying Rs.2,00,000/-. But Ghulam did not give the Fortuner Vehicle documents. Azhar made many phone calls to Ghulam regarding the vehicle documents, but he did not respond properly.

Finally, one day Ghulam revealed the facts, that the vehicle is a stolen vehicle and sold it to needy people with fake documents, by saying that documents will be given after getting NOC from the concerned State. Azhar sold the vehicle in Punjab through his Facebook friend Kabeer of Mumbai, by showing Xerox/Fake documents. In these transactions the accused Azhar got good profit.

Azhar discussed the same with his friends Mohammed Zaheer and Mohammed Aman Khan, all together went to Delhi and met Ghulam Nabi to execute the process of selling stolen vehicles in an illegal manner. In this process the Ghulam gave the stolen vehicles of Delhi to and the same vehicles are being sold in Hyderabad by preparing fake documents.

About 4 months ago, the accused were bringing two vehicles from Delhi to Hyderabad and when they reached near Nagpur outskirts, the Police stopped the two vehicles driven by Azhar and another Vehicle by his friend Mujahid. Both the persons got down from the vehicles to speak to the Police and escaped by leaving the vehicles and came to Hyderabad and informed the Ghulam about the same.

The accused Ghulam assured them that he can manage the issue with the concerned officials. Further the Police Nagpur arrested the accused person Mujahid and since then Ghulam and Azhar are absconding.

On Thursday evening, the joint team of SOT Shamshabad Zone and Staff of PS Rajendranagar intercepted the accused with stolen Creta car without number plate at Himayat Sagar Road. The above arrests were made under the supervision of Cyberabad CP Stephen Raveendra, under the guidance of Shamshabad DCP Jagadishwar Reddy, Addl. Dy. Commissioner of Police Narayana and other police officials.