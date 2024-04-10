  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

SOT officials arrest five youths, seizes 5 grams of MDMA drugs

SOT officials arrest five youths, seizes 5 grams of MDMA drugs
x
Highlights

It is learnt that the gang who went to Goa to celebrate birthday party, purchased the drugs there and also bought back to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The SOT team on Wednesday five youths and seized 5 grams of MDMA drugs and 4 grams of cannabs from their possession. On a credible information that few youth carryng drugs brought from Goa, the SOT officials raided an apartment in Sanath Nagar ad found drugs and cannabis in a house. Along with the drugs, the police also seized 5 mobile phones from the accused.

The police said that they have registered a case under the MDPS Act and are investigating.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X