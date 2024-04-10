SOT officials arrest five youths, seizes 5 grams of MDMA drugs

Hyderabad: The SOT team on Wednesday five youths and seized 5 grams of MDMA drugs and 4 grams of cannabs from their possession. On a credible information that few youth carryng drugs brought from Goa, the SOT officials raided an apartment in Sanath Nagar ad found drugs and cannabis in a house. Along with the drugs, the police also seized 5 mobile phones from the accused.

The police said that they have registered a case under the MDPS Act and are investigating.