South Central Railway holds review meeting on safety of train operations

Hyderabad: South Central Railway conducted a review meeting on the safety punctuality of train operations and freight loading performance across the zone on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the primary emphasis was placed on holding frequent counselling sessions as well as practical demonstrations of safe working practices to field-level personnel, and focus would be placed on intensifying inspections to ensure the safe passage of trains.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR commended the officers and staff for their performance during the current financial year. He also advised the officials to continue the efforts to further improve the goods loading so as to meet the requirements of the freight customers and achieve the targets set for the year.

Later senior officers along with Arun Kumar Jain held a detailed review of the punctuality performance of trains across the zone. It was decided that divisional railway managers would identify and monitor the trains that have lost punctuality and take appropriate measures to improve their punctuality.