Southwest Monsoon covers entire Telangana

Begumpet: The Southwest Monsoon covered the entire Telangana on June 10. It has been normal over the State, the IMD said on Thursday. The cyclonic circulation over the east-central and adjoining north-east Bay of Bengal now lies over north-west Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the north-west Bay and its neighbourhood during next 24 hours.

Consequently very heavy to heavy rain along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are to lash many districts in the State from June 11 to 14. The districts to be affected are: Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, Warangal (Rural &Urban), Mancherial, Karimnagar, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla and Jangaon.

In Hyderabad forecast said on June 11 there will be generally cloudy with moderate rain. On June 12, 13 and 14 rain or thundershowers will occur towards evening or night. On June 15 and 16 generally cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thundershowers. The day temperatures from June 11 to 16 will show a decline of 30, 30, 29, 29, 30 and 29 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, rain occurred at a few places across the State, during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, with Asifabad (Kumaram Bheem dist) and, Dharmapuri (Jagtial) recording 4 cm of rain each.

The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) were: Kerameri (Kumaram Bheem), Munipalli (Sangareddy), Khanapur (Nirmal), Raikode (Sangareddy), Velagatoor (Jagtial) 3 each, Mallapur (Jagtial), Dharmaram ( Peddapalle), Chinthakam (Khammam), Sriramsagar (Nirmal) 2 each.

There was one cm rain each in Chandur (Nalgonda), Sadasivpet (Sangareddy), Utnur (Adilabad) , Ranjal (Nizamabad), Ramgundam (Peddapalle), Hasanparthy (Warangal_Urban) , Alladurg (Medak), Dandepalle (Mancherial), Wankdi (Kumaram Bheem), Mancherial.

Nalgonda recorded the highest day temperature of 39.5 deg c. the other temperatures in the State were: Adilabad 36.3, Ramagundam 35.6, Khammam 34.6, Nizamabad 33.3, Mahbubnagar 33.2, Bhadrachalam 32.4, Medak 32.2, Hyderabad 31.5, Hakimpet 30.7, Dundigal 30.5, Hanmakonda 29.5.