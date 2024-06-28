Live
SP alerts the district police by visiting Dharur, Gattu,KT doddi police stations
District SP Mr. T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS visited Dharur, KT Doddi, and Gattu police stations to inspect their operations and surroundings
Gadwal: District SP Mr. T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS visited Dharur, KT Doddi, and Gattu police stations to inspect their operations and surroundings. During his visit, he emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness and following 5S principles. He also spoke with the staff, discussing the number of complaints received and cases registered, stressing the respectful treatment of all complainants visiting the police stations.
He said that every complainant who comes to the station should be treated with respect and talk to Sympathy.
It was ordered to treat everyone equally regardless of their rank. He said that if the victim goes to the police station, the people should believe that justice will be done. He said that staff officers should visit the villages and keep abreast of the current situation in the villages and collect information about crimes in advance by improving good relations with the villagers. Everyone should be fully aware of the new criminal laws that will come into effect from July.
During the visit, District SP Mr. T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS highlighted the upcoming new criminal laws that will be implemented from July. He advised all employees, including SIs Vijaya Kumar, Srinivasa Rao, Mallesh, and the station staff, to familiarize themselves thoroughly with these laws. This ensures they are well-prepared to enforce and uphold the new legal provisions effectively.