Live
- 63 pc voter turnout in Odisha
- Musk's SpaceX is quick to build in Texas, slow to pay its bills
- TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France
- 4,000 animal and plant species affected by smuggling worldwide
- Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army
- Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.
- Beyond Politics: PM Modi's Gurdwara visit signals his deep respect for Sikh culture, values
- Polling peaceful in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, provisional figures indicate highest turnout since 1996
- WB offers quick access to 10 pct of undisbursed loans for Bangladesh's crisis response
- KSCW chief warns Against Sharing Sensitive Information Online
Just In
SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath inspected the polling stations
Highlights
SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath inspected the polling center at the Arts College on Sripuram Road in the district headquarters.
Nagar Kurnool District: SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath inspected the polling center at the Arts College on Sripuram Road in the district headquarters.
Tight security in 909 polling centers across the district.
The polling process is going on peacefully across the district.
All people should exercise their right to vote.. SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said that our vote is our right.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS