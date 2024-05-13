  • Menu
SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath inspected the polling stations

SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath inspected the polling center at the Arts College on Sripuram Road in the district headquarters.

Nagar Kurnool District: SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath inspected the polling center at the Arts College on Sripuram Road in the district headquarters.

Tight security in 909 polling centers across the district.

The polling process is going on peacefully across the district.

All people should exercise their right to vote.. SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said that our vote is our right.

