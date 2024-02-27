SP Riti Raj reviews the crime rate in the rura police station

The District Superintendent of Police Riti Raj has visited the rural police station in Gadwal to inspect the crime rate. On this occasion the district SP Riti Raj has directed the police officers to initiate special action to controle the property cases. She had also reviewed on excise, election cases,and property crime and guide them.

She has directed them to take preventive measures to control property crime by coordinating with the people in the respective areas,and installing CC cameras as a part of community policing and to increase the Petro Cars and foot petrol in those areas. The visible policing should be increased and beat books should be checked every morning,as part of the visible policing the officials should check the vehicles in the evening and check the lodges at night.She had also suggested that the shoping complex owners,and shop keepers should install CC cameras in every where.

She has directed the circle officer that in the cases registered in respective police stations in Gadwal circle they have to investigate transparently without any delay in the investigation and work hard to punish the accused,and perform duties with pro active policing .After completing the investigation of the cases registered during the elections the change sheet should be filled and get the CC numbers without delay.

She has also ordered that in excise cases they have to get FSL reports to close the cases immediately. She has also added that the officials should use hightec technology to execute NBWs in the cases belonging to other districts and other states.

And the strict provision of police escort should be scheduled for the coming Intermediate,and SSC examination centres.

Later she has inspected the police records,duties,reception, vehicle parking,and surroundings of the police station as a part of visiting.

Later Sub inspectors Parwatalu has explained about the pending cases ,and their progress to the SP. Finally she has ordered the officials to complete the investigation in pending cases and work hard to punish the accused.

The DSP Satya Narayana,CI Tata Babu,SP CC Rohith Kumar,Sub inspectors, Parwatalu,Srinivas ,Rama Krishna, Vijay Kumar, Srinivas Rao, Suresh were participated in the morning.