SP T. Srinivasa Rao Hands Over Cheques to the Family of AR SI Who Passed Away 7 Months Ago

Gadwal: District SP Shri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, handed over cheques to the family of K.S. Suresh Babu, an ARSI who was serving at the Jogulamba Gadwal District Armed Forces office, and passed away in January due to illness. The late officer’s wife, Suvartaamma, received a cheque of Rs. 50,000 under the Corpus Fund and Rs. 10,000 under the Widow Fund.

During the event, the SP inquired about the current situation of the late officer's family and assured them that the police department would always stand by their side. He emphasized the importance of the welfare of police personnel's families and reiterated the department's commitment to supporting them.

The event was attended by A.O. Satish Kumar, Superintendent Nayeem, the late ARSI's wife Suvartaamma, and their family members.