Live
- BRS Party Stages Successful Protest in Aiza Mandal Demanding Immediate Loan Waiver for Farmers.
- Congress Leaders Protest at Gun Park, Demand Probe into Adani Scandal
- Farmers Demand Loan Waiver Without Restrictions
- Commencement of Tula Bharam and the Marriage of Disabled Individuals at Sai Sansthan
- IG of Multi-Zone 11, V. Satyanarayana, Takes Action Against Negligent Police Officers
- Congress Demands SEBI Chairman's Resignation, Calls for JPC Probe into Adani Scandal
- Top priority for women's safety
- Cyberabad Traffic Police & SCSC Conducts Review Meeting with Security & Admin Heads of IT & ITES companies
- HCSC and Sayodhya Launch Pioneering Women’s Support Program in Amberpet
- Roads Blocked with Just a Drop of Rain: A Decade-Long Problem Continues
Just In
SP T. Srinivasa Rao Hands Over Cheques to the Family of AR SI Who Passed Away 7 Months Ago
District SP Shri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, handed over cheques to the family of K.S. Suresh Babu, an ARSI who was serving at the Jogulamba Gadwal District Armed Forces office, and passed away in January due to illness
Gadwal: District SP Shri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, handed over cheques to the family of K.S. Suresh Babu, an ARSI who was serving at the Jogulamba Gadwal District Armed Forces office, and passed away in January due to illness. The late officer’s wife, Suvartaamma, received a cheque of Rs. 50,000 under the Corpus Fund and Rs. 10,000 under the Widow Fund.
During the event, the SP inquired about the current situation of the late officer's family and assured them that the police department would always stand by their side. He emphasized the importance of the welfare of police personnel's families and reiterated the department's commitment to supporting them.
The event was attended by A.O. Satish Kumar, Superintendent Nayeem, the late ARSI's wife Suvartaamma, and their family members.