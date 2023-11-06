Live
Just In
Speak to Chandrababu to know truths about KCR: Thummala
Hyderabad: In the background of the Telangana assembly elections, the politics of the state has heated up. Leaders of various parties are criticizing each other. Especially, the exploding verbal spats between CM KCR and Congress candidate Tummala Nageswara Rao are making politics even more bitter.
Thummala made strong comments on KCR in the meeting held in Khammam on Sunday. He said that in the past KCR was also in TDP along with him... At that time he talked to Chandrababu and gave the post of minister to KCR. He said that first Chandrababu gave the forest department to KCR... If KCR didn't like that department... he talked to Babu and gave him the transport department. Since KCR will not accept this matter anyway... he said that if you ask Chandrababu, you will know the truth.
He commented that he had the honor of serving as a minister three times before KCR. The prophecy says that people are sure to oust KCR.