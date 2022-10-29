Speaker Thammineni: Ava lands in Amaravati not suitable for capital

Srikakulam: The former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu did blunder by selecting Amaravati as capital because Ava lands (wetlands) are not suitable for construction of buildings, said Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam while addressing Zilla Parishad general body meeting here on Friday.

The Speaker alleged that Chandrababu plotted for real estate business in the name of world-class capital construction in Amaravati. A resolution was passed in the ZP meeting in support of making Visakhapatnam as an executive capital. "We will submit the resolution to the Andhra Pradesh High Court," he mentioned.

Thammineni said that they will launch an agitation in Srikakulam district if needed for achieving capital tag to Vizag. "Presiding deity of Arasavalli temple was not happy with Maha Padayatra undertaken by Amaravati farmers seeking Amaravati as only capital for AP so he sent them back," he stated. YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas gave a call to people of Srikakulam district to put up a united fight for getting administrative capital to Visakhapatnam.