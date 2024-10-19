Special Abhisheka Pujas for Lord Shanishwara swamy and Rudrabhisheka for Lord Shiva

Nagar Kurnool : On the occasion of the second Saturday in the month of Ashwayuja, special Til-Taila (sesame oil) abhisheka pujas were conducted for Lord Shani at the Sri Sarthasapta Jeshtamata Sameta Shaniswara Swamy temple in Nandi Vaddeman village, Bijnapally Mandal. The chief priest of the temple, Dr. Gavvamatham Vishwanatha Shastri, mentioned that devotees from various regions offered prayers to Lord Shani with great devotion, performing the Til-Taila abhisheka with Ashtottara Shatanamavali (108 names).

He further explained that it is believed to be highly auspicious to worship Lord Shiva, especially for those seeking relief from planetary afflictions related to the influence of Saturn. Devotees performed abhisheka using sesame oil, flowers, and leaves from the Jilledu (crown flower) and Jammichettu trees for peace and relief from the malefic effects of Saturn.

Additionally, devotees offered Rudrabhisheka and special prayers to Lord Paramashiva, the Nandishwara Swamy, and Lord Ganesha. The ceremonies concluded with the distribution of sacred teertha (holy water) and prasadam to the gathered devotees. The temple chairman V. Gopala Rao, committee members Veerashekar, Prabhakar, Pullayya, along with the temple priests, and a large number of devotees, including women, participated in the event.















