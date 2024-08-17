Special Abhishekam and Poojas Performed for Shani Dev with Grandeur

Nagarkurnool: On the occasion of Shani Trayodashi, which falls before Shravan Purnima, special Abhishekam and poojas were performed with grandeur for Sri Sarvashapta Jeshtamata Sameta Shani Dev at the ancient Shani temple in Nandi Vaddeman village of Bijinapalli Mandal. Devotees gathered in large numbers to collectively offer Til Abhishekam (sesame oil anointing) to the deity.

The chief priest, Dr. Gavvamatham Vishwanatha Shastri, highlighted that this Shani temple, believed to date back to the 12th century and associated with Gona Buddhareddy and Gona Ganna Reddy, is highly revered.

He emphasized that those who visit, worship, and offer prayers at this temple gain immense spiritual merit. He also noted that in this year of Krodhinama, Shani Dev is presiding as the king among the Navagrahas, and therefore, those who perform poojas to Shani Dev will quickly receive his blessings. Devotees from various regions, whose horoscopes are influenced by Shani Dev, came to the temple on this auspicious day. They performed Til Abhishekam with great devotion, particularly those experiencing Ashtama Shani, Ardashtama Shani, or undergoing Shani's influence in their Kundali.

The priest also mentioned the significance of worshiping Lord Shiva during the Pradosh period in the evening of Shravan Saturday, which is believed to bring special blessings. The poojas included anointing Shani Dev with sesame oil, Jilledu flowers, Jammi leaves, and other sacred offerings, specifically to alleviate planetary afflictions and ensure planetary peace. Following this, Rudrabhishek Poojas were performed for Lord Shiva by the devotees, along with special prayers to Ganapati and Nandishwara. The event concluded with Vedic blessings and the distribution of Teertha Prasad to the devotees. Arrangements for water and Anna Prasadam were also made for the attendees. The temple chairman, V. Gopala Rao, along with committee members and priests, ensured the smooth conduct of the event, which witnessed participation from thousands of devotees, including women and families.











