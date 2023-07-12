Special buses for Arunachalgiri exhibition on every full moon day

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to operate special buses for every Full Moon day for the convenience of the devotees who wish to perform prayers at Arunachaleswaram in Tamil Nadu. The decision was taken after the super luxury buses, which were run for the first time for the Giri show on July 3 on the occasion of Guru Purnima, received a good response from the devotees. Special services will be operated from all district headquarters, including Hyderabad, depending on the rush on the full moon day of every month.



Devotees will be brought to Arunachaleswaramgiri exhibition 4 hours before the start of the show. Bus tickets for this Arunachalgiri exhibition will be available to the devotees online 10 days before every full moon.

Special buses will depart from Hyderabad as well as the district headquarters. They reach Arunachalam after the darshan of Lord Vigneshwara at Kanipakam in Andhra Pradesh. The devotees will be taken to the Golden Temple in Vellore on the same evening after the completion of the performance. They will return after darshan.

“For the first time, TSRTC has arranged special buses for Arunachala Giri exhibition on the occasion of guru Purnima and has received an overwhelming response from the devotees. Initially, a super luxury bus was arranged. Within minutes, all the seats were booked. Services have been increased depending on the rush. A total of 32 super luxury buses have been arranged. Around 1100 people were safely taken to the Arunachalam Giri exhibition. All of them visited KanipakamVigneshwara and the Golden Temple in Vellore. TSRTC management has decided to arrange special buses across the state for the full moon day of every month in the wake of the good response to the Arunachala Giri exhibition. It is ready to run AC buses if required. This facility should be availed by the devotees who wish to perform Arunachalgiri. 10 days before every full moon.

The devotees can visit the corporation’s official website www.tsrtconline.in and make an advance reservation. For more details, contact the TSRTC call centre numbers 040-694400000 and 040-23450033,” TSRTC chairman and MLA BajireddyGoverdhan, company MD VC Sajjanar said in a statement.