Special efforts of the government for the welfare of fishermen:MLA warns BRS leaders against false propaganda

Special efforts of the government for the welfare of fishermen:MLA warns BRS leaders against false propaganda
Highlights

Khanapur: MLA Vedma Bojju Patel has warned BRS leaders against leveling baseless allegations and launching false propaganda against the State government.

Bojju Patel stated that the state government will give priority to the welfare of fishermen. along with State Fisheries Department Chairman Sai Kumar released fish fry in the Kadem dam. On this occasion, the MLA spoke about state CM Revanth Reddy along with top leaders of BRS against the government and fisheries department He asked BRS leaders KTR and Harish Rao give detail what development had been done in the State during their 10 years rule.

“It is not reasonable to advertise that there are no fish in the pond, if there are doubts, they should jump into the pond and find out whether there are fish or not,” he said. The state government will provide fish fry to the fishermen at 100% discount, he said. He said that the government is making special efforts for the economic development of the fishermen. He said that the public government is working continuously with the aim of development of the communities. He said that a fish breeding centre has been established in Khanapur constituency. Later, the State Chairman of Fisheries Department, Mettu Sai Kumar along with the officials visited the Kadem project while traveling in a boat.

