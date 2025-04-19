  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Special health camps begin for pregnant women

Special health camps begin for pregnant women
x
Highlights

Nagarkurnool: As part of the State government’s ‘Poshan Abhiyan’ initiative, the Ayush Department will be conducting special health camps from April...

Nagarkurnool: As part of the State government’s ‘Poshan Abhiyan’ initiative, the Ayush Department will be conducting special health camps from April 18 to 22, focusing on anaemia prevention and nutritional awareness among children and pregnant women, informed Dr Shabaz Malik, Unani Medical Officer, Nagarkurnool. As part of this campaign, medical services and medicine distribution were carried out for pregnant women at the Nagarkurnool Area Hospital on Friday. Pharmacist Murali Krishna Goud, yoga trainer Anjali, and ASHA workers also participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick