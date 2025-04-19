Live
- No water rationing worries for coastal Karnataka
- Veera Chandrahasa: Yakshagana-infused epic redefines Kannada cinema
- Waqf Bill aims to protect community assets: Udupi MP
- Raichur municipal head resigns to join govt service
- Massive rally in Mangaluru as over one lakh protest against Waqf Act
- Residents in Hubballi- Dharwad facing heat of tax hike
- Naidu Key to state development: Anam
- Students asked to remove sacred thread before CET exam
- Ensure stress-free ecuation in Veda Patasala: State Commission
- Centre notifies new rules for radar devices to measure speed of vehicles
Special health camps begin for pregnant women
Nagarkurnool: As part of the State government’s ‘Poshan Abhiyan’ initiative, the Ayush Department will be conducting special health camps from April 18 to 22, focusing on anaemia prevention and nutritional awareness among children and pregnant women, informed Dr Shabaz Malik, Unani Medical Officer, Nagarkurnool. As part of this campaign, medical services and medicine distribution were carried out for pregnant women at the Nagarkurnool Area Hospital on Friday. Pharmacist Murali Krishna Goud, yoga trainer Anjali, and ASHA workers also participated in the programme.
