Special health camps begin for pregnant women

Nagarkurnool: As part of the State government’s ‘Poshan Abhiyan’ initiative, the Ayush Department will be conducting special health camps from April 18 to 22, focusing on anaemia prevention and nutritional awareness among children and pregnant women, informed Dr Shabaz Malik, Unani Medical Officer, Nagarkurnool. As part of this campaign, medical services and medicine distribution were carried out for pregnant women at the Nagarkurnool Area Hospital on Friday. Pharmacist Murali Krishna Goud, yoga trainer Anjali, and ASHA workers also participated in the programme.