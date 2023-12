Special officers for Praja Palana programme appointed

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government appointed 20 special officers under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits for the ‘Praja Palana’ programme. The programme is scheduled to take place from December 28 to January 6.

The GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose issued the proceedings for the appointment of special officers. K Shiva Kumar Naidu, GHMC Additional Commissioner is appointed as special officer for Kapra circle. N Lakshmi, Chief Financial Advisor (Uppal), Mahesh Kulkarni, Chief Valuation Officer (Hayathnagar), K Suresh Kumar, OSD, Housing, Lakes (LB Nagar), C Chandrakanth Reddy, GHMC Additional Commissioner (Saroornagar), V Krishna, GHMC Additional Commissioner (Malakpet), Dr Abdul Wakil, Chief Veterinary Officer, (Santosh Nagar), Alivel Mangatayaru, GHMC Joint Commissioner Finance, Elections (Chandrayanagutta), S Mahboob Basha, Estate Officer, GHMC and Director of Sports (Charminar), Dr Padmaja, Chief Medical Officer of Health (Falaknuma), B Sandhya, GHMC Joint Commissioner Sanitation, (Rajendranagar), Kota Sreevatsa, GHMC Additional Commissioner Legal, Traffic (Mehdipatnam), Mohd Ziauddin, ENC, GHMC and Chief Engineer (Karwan), B Geetha Radhika, GHMC Additional Commissioner (Goshamahal), S Venkat Reddy, GHMC Joint Commissioner (Musheerabad), D Jayaraj Kennedy, GHMC Additional Commissioner (Amberpet), Devanand, GHMC Chief Engineer (Khairtabad), L Kishan, Chief Engineer SNDP (Jubilee Hills), A Shailaja, GHMC Joint Commissioner Charminar Zone (Yousufguda), and N Vani Sri, GHMC Joint Commissioner appointed for Serilingampally circle.