Special session of Assembly resloves: Confer Bharat Ratna on Manmohan Singh

Hyderabad: The special session of the Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a resolution unanimously urging the central government to confer Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy moved a motion to condole the death of Manmohan Singh and express gratitude for the role played by Dr Singh in the formation of Telangana state in 2014. The Assembly also observed a two-minute silence in respect of the late leader.

Leader of Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao did not attend the session. Earlier, while moving the resolution, Revanth Reddy said the demise of the former PM is an "irreparable loss for the country". Reddy mentioned several landmark legislations, such as the Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGA), the Right to Information Act, and the Land Acquisition Act, which were introduced by the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh.

Asserting that the former PM was a great leader who fulfilled the aspirations of the people of Telangana under his leadership, Reddy said the state government has decided to install a statue of Manmohan Singh in the Financial District in Hyderabad.

Depu-ty Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka also participated in the dis-cussion, saying he supports the motion moved by the CM.

BRS leader K T Rama Rao, supporting the resolution, said Singh was “the silent architect of modern India”. He said the Assembly should also pass a resolution urging the Centre to set up a me-morial for former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao in the na-tional capital.

BJP floor leader Maheshwar Reddy said his party also supported the condolence motion. Reddy made certain comments about Rahul Gandhi, which Legislative Minister Sridhar Babu objected to. The minister requested the Speaker to expunge the BJP leader’s comments.