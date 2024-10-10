Speed up Maheshwaram Medical College works, officials urged

Rangareddy: Following reports that work at the Maheshwaram Medical College is moving at a snail’s pace, Ranga Reddy District Collector K Shashanka made a surprise visit to the site at Mangalpally in Ibrahimpatnam mandal.

The DC was accompanied by officials from the Higher Education and Revenue Departments. They went around the rooms to take stock of the ground situation. The collector asked officials to expedite the work and ensure adequate equipment to make it fully functional at the earliest. Besides, he wanted officials to complete the staff recruitment along, equipping labs with medical gear, devices, and appliances to ensure the facility becomes fully operational in a set time.

Earlier, it was stated that the building is being constructed by the Roads and Building Department (R&B), but the official concerned declined to helm the project. According to an official, the project was earlier sanctioned to R&B but was cancelled later.

Now R&B has nothing to do with the construction. However, the official said that a foot over bridge (FOB) has been approved at the Tukkuguda area; the process of tenders will begin soon. “The 30-metre-long FOB will be constructed near the Tukkuguda bus stand at an estimated cost of Rs 2–3 crore. The project got approval, but work will be grounded only after getting technical sanction and tender process.