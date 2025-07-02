Speed up R&B works, Minister tells officials

Hyderabad: State Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy issued clear directions to accelerate the pace of all ongoing and proposed works under the department.

At a high level meeting, the Minister emphasized that even Chief Engineer-level officers must undertake field visits to ensure progress at the ground level. “Regular review meetings will be held, and in every review, measurable progress must be presented,” he stated.

He instructed officials to match the pace of bill clearances with the execution of works and take full responsibility for timely implementation. All categories of works must reflect visible progress, with effective on-ground monitoring by field officers. Highlighting recent administrative decisions, the Minister said, “We have achieved unprecedented promotions and postings within the department. Officers must work with renewed enthusiasm to uphold the department’s reputation.”

Minister Venkat Reddy directed the ENC to assess the feasibility of launching 10 HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) road packages. He also emphasized early identification of black spots and vertical curves to prevent road accidents. Specific road projects in areas including Tellapur, Ameenpur, Sangareddy, Manchal, Choutuppal, Chityal, Bhongir, Haliya, and Mallepally were discussed. The Minister stated that the government has already initiated necessary measures to resolve land acquisition issues for improved R&B road connectivity from mandal to district headquarters. He announced a full-fledged review on the DPRs and tender process for HAM roads will be conducted within two days.