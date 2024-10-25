Live
Sports equipment distributed to athletes
Mancherial: District Collector Kumar Deepak said that athletes in the district should excel at the state and national level and bring good name to the Mancherial district.
Sports equipment was distributed to players of Khelo India Coaching Center along with District Youth Sports Officer K. Rajveer at the Collectorated on Thursday. On this occasion, the District Collector said that the sportspersons of the district should participate in the state and national level competitions and win medals.
He said that the government will undertake many programmes to promote the sports sector, as part of this, sports equipment worth Rs 2, 36, 943 was provided to the coaching centre from Khelo India funds. He said that the athletes who are undergoing training at the Khelo India Center should take advantage of these sports equipment and develop their skills in sports.