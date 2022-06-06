Spurious cotton seeds worth Rs 20 lakh seized, 1 held

Shamshabad: Shamshabad Zone DCP Jagadishwar Reddy on Monday warned that legal action would be taken against those who sell fake seeds to farmers and the PD Act would also be registered. Shamshabad zone SOT police nabbed fake cotton seeds smuggler who was smuggling it from Narayanpet district to Hyderabad.

According to the sources, Polavarapu Haribabu (47) of Narayanpet mandal was traveling to Hyderabad in a Tata Ace on Sunday evening with fake cotton seeds banned by the Telangana government. On a tip-off, Shamshabad Zone SOT police and Shadnagar police jointly conducted raids and inspected vehicles at Raical X Road, while police conducted a search, Police seized 1080 kg of fake seeds as part of the inspection.

The market value of the fake seeds was estimated at around Rs 20 lakh. It is also learnt that a similar case was registered against Haribabu at Narayanpet police station.