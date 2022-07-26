Sravan slams KCR, Sabitha for neglecting government schools

Hyderabad: AICC spokesperson and Khairatabad Congress In-charge Dr Dasoju Sravan on Monday lambasted Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy for pushing the government schools into a state of utter neglect by highlighting the pathetic state of Government Primary School at BJR Nagar in Khairatabad constituency.

Dr Sravan visited the government school which has been inundated with rain water for the past 15 days and expressed shock over the fact that none of the officials have even visited it or took care to drain out the water from the school, where hundreds of students belonging to poor and underprivileged sections study. "It is extremely disappointing to know that Government Primary School at BJR Nagar was been inundated with rainwater for the past 15 days but till now no official has visited it or taken any action to drain out the water from the school premises.

If this is the pathetic condition of government school located in the vicinity of posh Film Nagar locality in the heart of Hyderabad, where influential people and celebrities reside, what will be condition of government schools located in the rural areas? Is this the commitment that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy have towards government schools, in which poor and underprivileged children depend on?" questioned Dr Sravan wading through the water-logged premises of the school.