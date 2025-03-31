Sri Rama Navami celebrations begin on grand note

Sircilla: Sri Rama Navami celebrations started on Sunday in Vemulawada Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy temple, the largest Shaivite temple in Telangana.As part of the festival, temple priests under the direction of Appala Bhima Shankar Sharma, the temple head priest,began the festivities with Swasti Punyaha in the temple of Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy.

On the occasion of Ugadi festival, MahanyasaEkadasaRudrabhishekam was performed to Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy with Veda mantras. After that, special pooja was performed to Sri visvavasu Nama Panchangam in Swami’s Kalyana Mandapam.

From Sunday, special poojas will be performed for the deity for nine days. On April 6, Sri Sitarama Kalyanam will be held in grandeur.

On the other hand, the New Year Ugadi celebrations were held in a grand manner. Devotees lined up to have the lord’s darshan. In the evening,Panchangashravan was conducted in the temple under the leadership of the temple priest Chandragiri Sarath Sharma.

In this programme, the government Whip MLA Adi Srinivas, the temple staff and the town’s prominent people participated.