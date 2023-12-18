Sridhar Babu receives grand welcome

Karimnagar: Minister of Information Technology, Industries and Parliamentary Affairs Duddilla Sridhar Babu visited Karimnagar on Sunday where he was welcomed by hundreds of fans from Congress ranks. The event was held at the bypass near the NTR statute. Later, a bike rally was organised in which local leaders and people participated in a large scale.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Babu said that the people of the joint Karimnagar district have blessed the Congress party, by giving victory to eight legislators. “As per the promise given to the people, the government has already provided free bus facility to women and free treatment facility up to ten lakhs through the Arogyasri scheme,” said the minister.

He assured that all the remaining guarantees will be implemented. He specifically mentioned Narendra Reddy, who worked for the Congress party during difficult times and Purumalla Srinivas, who contested from Karimnagar. “They will be remembered,” he said.

Later, speaking to the media, the Minister said that a thorough investigation would be held into lapses that occurred in Medigadda and Annaram projects, which are part of Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) scheme.

Sridhar Babu said that the Congress party had put the issue of Kaleswaram project in its election manifesto and as part of its assurance, the State government had ordered an inquiry into the project.

“Both BJP and BRS parties are one and they have worked together for nine years. Why are BJP leaders criticising BRS now? Why the BJP government at the Centre has not taken any action into lapses in the Kaleswaram project?” he questioned.