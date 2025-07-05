Sridhar Babu, the driving force behind ‘Telangana Rising ’

The Telangana state, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet are on an ambitious mission “Telangana rising-2047 Vision” to reach $3 trillion economy by 2047, Particularly the state has received investments over 3 lakh crores in the last 18 months, From 2024-25(till date).

The IT, Industries and E&C Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, a tech savvy, has become the state’s driving force in reviving the economy and under his supervision, at the WEF Davos (2025) Telangana received massive investments around 1,78,950 crore in terms of MOUs, the highest ever since the formation of the State (40,000cr in 2024). Companies invested heavily in the State due to the investment friendly policies and progressive ideas for development.

Significant investments from the major firms in manufacturing and service sectors, such as Amazon to expand their data centre, Sun Petrochemicals and Megha Engineering are based on green and renewable energy. Skyroot Aerospace is for a rocket manufacturing facility in Telangana, while Phoenix is set to provide aircraft interior designing.

70 new GCCs (global capability centres) were setup due to the integration of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum computing and data analytics.

In the recent visit to Japan along with CM Revanth Reddy, The Telangana Rising team secured around Rs 12,062cr and estimated to provide more than 30,000 jobs to the unemployed. Key partnerships with top Japanese companies including Marubeni to collaborate for marquee industrial park, NTT data and Toshiba were made on cutting edge AI data centres. Sridhar Babu explained about the proactive policies and investment-friendly environment across the State, which stole the limelight.

The minister actively expressed his vision on the emergence of new technologies and the market disruption, stating that leveraging those can lead to immense progress and advancements in every sector.

In the Bio Asia Summit – The Catalyst of Change, Hyderabad, which is also known as the life sciences hub, has driven record-breaking investments worth 5,000 crore in life sciences innovation and AI-driven health care. Amgen has chosen Hyderabad for $200 million investment. MoUs signed with eminent Queensland universities from Australia, NHS and several pharma companies.

The Future City also known as Fourth City, which is planned by the Future City Development Authority(FCDA) is India’s first net-zero smart city, planned to setup at Srisailam highway with world-class infrastructure to ensure sustainable urban development.

This consists Green Pharma city to enhance pharmaceutical industries and expand life sciences strength across the state and AI City with world class standards on 200 acres, in the Global AI summit 2024 about 26 MOUs have been signed to make Telangana as “AI Hub”, his city ensures huge boost in terms of economic growth.

As this project is set to play a key role in positioning Telangana across the world with its proactive and innovative approach, Minister Sridhar Babu and his team made strategic and effective planning in bringing large amounts of investments and international collaborations.

Recently, he said that the Telangana government has decided to train 2 lakh AI engineers in the next 2 years and build an AI university, at the launch of TGDeX.

Sridhar Babu who also worked as the Minister for higher education under YS Reddy’s cabinet, now actively making plans in order to increase the quality of education in the State. Particularly, key flagship initiative Young India Skill University, in which multiple delegations were held with the foreign countries to implement new education policies.

Interestingly, Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association signed an MOU to increase the skill set among the students and to boost Telangana’s semiconductor industry. Infrastructure development in government schools and integration of Artificial intelligence in training for teachers for effective learning, this shows the adaptation of technology according to the current circumstances.

The main aim is to make Telangana as “Skill Capital”.

For the women empowerment under the name of Indira Mahila Shakti, free sewing machines were distributed in Manthani and WE hubs to nurture women-led enterprises in both urban and rural areas. Launched DEET (Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana) platform to access employment for the youth in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) parks to be set up at the district level.

The state government’s bold ambition to reach $1 trillion economy by 2035 and 3 trillion by 2047, Sridhar Babu paving way for the growth, skill development and employment generation with his innovative, visionary and futuristic approach to place Telangana State on top in education, IT and Industries.