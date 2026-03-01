Srinidhi Co-Operative Society extends financial assistance

Mahabubnagar: Aspart of its social responsibility, Srinidhi Co-Operative Society extended financial support under its general insurance benefit scheme. The Society’s CFO, Anjaneyulu, handed over financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to the nominee of a deceased member on Saturday.

A statement from the organization informed, “A member of the Srinidhi Co-Operative Society, Mahabubnagar branch, who had been saving through a monthly RD (Recurring Deposit) scheme, Sannayila Srinu from Nagavaram village of Wanaparthy district and mandal, passed away on Thursday, due to illness.

His daughter Sannayila Vaijayanthi was handed over the financial assistance on Saturday.”

On behalf of the Society, Mahabubnagar Branch representative T Varalakshmi conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.