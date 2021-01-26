Srinivas Goud: Students should serve society after achieving career goals

Mahbubnagar: Emphasising that students after achieving their career goals must also focus their energies in serving the society, stated Sports and Youth Services Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud.



He felicitated 47 top NEET rankers from Rishi Neet Academy, who bagged MBBS seats, at a programme at Crown Garden function hall here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he expressed concern that majority students after bagging good ranks in MBBS and engineering and achieving greater heights in their career are totally focusing on earnings only and not showing interest towards social cause. The Minister said apart from working hard and achieving good marks in academics, students must also inculcate the habit of social consciousness and try to contribute towards society and its welfare. He advised medical and engineering professionals to come out and extend a helping hand to students and poor people in villages.

Referring to MBBS seats in Mahbubnagar Government Medical College, the Minister said this year they got approval for additional MBBS seats for the college and said all those students, who bagged good ranks in NEET should opt district government medical college without the need to go elsewhere.

He also praised Rishi Management for not working with business and profit-oriented motive and for providing free coaching to the students of poor and financially weaker sections.

Rishi Academy Director Chandrakala Venkat said the main objective of establishing NEET coaching academy is to provide best coaching academy on par with other corporate institutions in Hyderabad. Earlier many students have to go to Hyderabad for better coaching facilities for NEET. But now the students of Mahbubnagar can get same quality education and coaching here, he stated. Alampur MLA Abraham, Advisor Venkataiah, Municipal Chairman Narasimhulu, Councilor Ram Laxman, students and their parents participated in the programme.