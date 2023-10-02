SRM IHM presented prestigious award

Warangal: SRM Institute of Hotel Management has been adjudged the Best Educational Institution for Tourism And Hospitality by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation during the presentation of Tamil Nadu State Tourism Awards 2023 on the World Tourism Day i.e., on September 27 at Kalaivanar Arangam, Triplicane, Chennai. The award by presented by TN Minister for Tourism, V Ramachandran, along with Gingee K S Masthan, the Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, Dr K Manivasan, the Principal Secretary (Tourism and Culture), and Sandeep Nanduri, Director of Tourism and Managing Director of TTDC. It was received by Dr D Antony Ashok Kumar, Director of SRM IHM, along with J Lalithashri, the Vice Principal of SRM IHM, according to a press release here.

Entering the fourth decade of spreading holistic hospitality education, SRM IHM services towards the development of tourism have been consistent for the past 30 years. The contribution rendered by SRM Institute of Hotel Management is significant where nearly 2 lakh students have been placed in the field of tourism and hospitality, impacting the tourists for Life.

Even before the implementation of the Swachh Bharath mission by the Government of India, SRM IHM was involved in bringing awareness among tourists in keeping tourist places clean, by engaging the voluntary services of its students and faculty members. It also takes up various initiatives to improve the living standards of local inhabitants such as weavers of Kancheepuram to lead a healthy life. A model solar Kart was showcased to increase the livelihoods of women residing near tourist places. Apart from all these activities, the faculty members and students carry out research areas that identify the solutions and the possibilities for enhanced tourism development by bringing in innovation in food and tourism.