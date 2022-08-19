  • Menu
SSB jawan from Telangana shots himself dead in Bihar

Highlights

Patna: In a shocking incident, a jawan of SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) 45 battalion, Chimala Vishnu reportedly shot himself dead at Veerpur, Supaul on Friday. The jawan is believed from Telangana.

It is said that the jawan's dead body has been shifted to nearby hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is on. Police are investigation in every angle of the incident. Further details are awaited.

More Details awaited.

