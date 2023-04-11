SSC Paper Leak Case: Bandi Not Cooperating With Investigation: Govt To HC

The High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Monday adjudicated the Criminal Petition filed by Bandi Sanjay, Telangana BJP president and MP from Karimnagar, seeking quash of the Docket Order dated 5-04-2023 passed by the First Class Magistrate at Hanamkonda in Crime No. 60 of 2023 on the file of PS Kamalapur, Hanmakonda, in which he was remanded to judicial custody for the offence of TS SSC Question Paper leak.

The moment when the petition was taken up for hearing, the Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad informed the Court that the petition was filed byBandi Sanjay becomes infructuous as the petitioner has got bail from a lower court and he is out on bail.

After hearing the contentions of the Advocate General BS Prasad, the Chief Justice, while agreeing with the contentions said that nothing remains in this case.

In the meanwhile, a Junior Advocate representing L Ravichander, Senior counsel, appearing for Bandi Sanjay came before the Chief Justice and sought an adjournment on the ground that L Ravichander will argue this case.

After this development, BS Prasad, Advocate General informed the Court that Bandi Sanjay is not cooperating with the investigating officer, who is investigating the TS SSC question paper leak.

Further, Bandi Sanjay is not at all cooperating in handing over his Mobile Phone, which is a crucial aspect in the investigation and the delay in handing over the Cell Phone leads to destruction of evidence from the cell phone, which may pave the way for the culprits to evade punishment.

After hearing the contentions of the Advocate General and the request of the Junior counsel for L Ravichander, the Chief Justice directed the Advocate General to file an appropriate affidavit in the Court for passing orders and adjourned the Criminal Petition to 21-04-2023 for further adjudication. The matter adjourned to April 21.

MP ARVIND GETS RELIEF IN HC IN SC/ST CASE

The High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan adjudicated the Criminal Petition filed byDharmapuri Arvind MP from Nizamabad seeking Anticipatory Bail in a SC, ST Case registered against him in the Madannapet Police Station.

The Chief Justice directed the Telangana Police to release the petitioner D Arvind on bail furnishing personal bond, in the event of his arrest in the SC, ST Atrocities case registered against him in Madannapet PS.

The Chief Justice in the interim order said "in the event of the arrest of the petitioner in connection with the FIRNo. 3/2023 registered at Madannapet Police Station, Hyderabad under the SC, ST Atrocities case, he shall be released on bail on furnishing personal security to the satisfaction of the Court".

The Chief Justice issued notices to the State and directed the petitioner to array Bangaru Sailoo, De-facto complainant to the criminal petition. On a complaint by Bangaru Sailoo, a social worker from Nizamabad at Madannapet PS, alleging that the derogatory and offensive comments of the Member of Parliament on 31-10-2021 at the Chanchalguda Prison against the persons belonging SCs, STs as "Lottapisu" has demeaned the self-respect of the SCs and STs, upon which a case was registered against Mr. Arvind, MP under Section 3(1)(7) of SC, ST ( Prevention of Atrocities), Act which is non bailable offence.

Pratap Reddy, Public Prosecutor appeared for the State and informed the Court that a Notice under Section 41A CrPC will be issued to the petitioner and assured the court that MP Arvind will not be arrested.

Though, the Chief Justice intended to record the contention of the Public Prosecutor and adjourned the Criminal Petition, but for the insistence of the Senior counsel Ms. Rachna Reddy for Arvind, the Chief Justice directed the Telangana Police to release Arvind, in the event, if the Police intends to arrest Arvind.